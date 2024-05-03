Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $145.10 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,107 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $145,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,822,000 after acquiring an additional 923,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

CVX opened at $159.56 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

