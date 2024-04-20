Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for ATS (TSE:ATS)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$73.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.43.

Get ATS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

TSE:ATS opened at C$42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.14. ATS has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$727.00 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.5056689 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.