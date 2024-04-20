IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
NYSE IDA opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
