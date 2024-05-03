Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215,639. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.