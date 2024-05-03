Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.45. 176,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,359. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

