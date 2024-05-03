Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after buying an additional 136,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Garmin by 118.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after buying an additional 108,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

GRMN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. 72,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

