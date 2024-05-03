Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 843,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,898. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

