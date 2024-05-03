Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,224 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,213. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

