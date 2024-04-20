National Bankshares Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.38.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
