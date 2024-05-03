JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $580.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $676.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.22.

SAIA opened at $405.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 1-year low of $266.91 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Saia by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

