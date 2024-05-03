Scotiabank Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $230.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.35.

Globant Trading Up 0.9 %

GLOB stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

