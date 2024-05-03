Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.23.

NYSE CNC opened at $74.33 on Monday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Centene by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,263,000 after buying an additional 1,534,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

