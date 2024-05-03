First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

