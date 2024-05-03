First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

GE stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $166.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

