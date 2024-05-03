Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. 943,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,743. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akebia Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,093 shares of company stock valued at $181,654 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.