iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. 773,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.