First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 397 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,269,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,630. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

