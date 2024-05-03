Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,431 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,988 shares of company stock worth $3,984,964 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 525,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.