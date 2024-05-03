WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $200.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. 25,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.55. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 43.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

