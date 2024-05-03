Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 12,328,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 54,015,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 763.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 175.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 801,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.