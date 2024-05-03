AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $11.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,974.00. 14,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,118. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,048.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,783.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

