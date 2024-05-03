STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. STERIS has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STE shares. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

