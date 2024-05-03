Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE WWW opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

