BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

