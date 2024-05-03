Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $46.84 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a P/E ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

