Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 237.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

