SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

