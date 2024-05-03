AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $163.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $148.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,134 shares of company stock worth $5,990,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

