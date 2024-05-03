ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

ORIX Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IX opened at $103.61 on Monday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

About ORIX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $4,450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

