ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
ORIX Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:IX opened at $103.61 on Monday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ORIX
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
