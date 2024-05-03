Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

