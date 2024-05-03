AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. AAON’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

