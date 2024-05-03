Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

