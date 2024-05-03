StockNews.com Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.