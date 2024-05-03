Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Altimmune Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.22. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

