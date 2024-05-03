Wells Fargo & Company Trims Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Target Price to $375.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $398.55.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $339.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.50 and a 200-day moving average of $371.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.