Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.96 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

