Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.96 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.66.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
