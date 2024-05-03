ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARM. New Street Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 92.08.

Shares of ARM opened at 98.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 89.19. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

