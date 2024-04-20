RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

