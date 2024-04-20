Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

HOG stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $641,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

