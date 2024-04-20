Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 888 ($11.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £881.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,415.38 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 980.10 ($12.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 919.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 813.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,769.23%.

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.