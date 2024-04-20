System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Given New GBX 615 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 615 ($7.66) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of SYS1 stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4,900.00 and a beta of 1.38. System1 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 545.50 ($6.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 310.49.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

