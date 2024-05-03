Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.