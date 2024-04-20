Porvair (LON:PRV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Porvair Stock Performance

LON:PRV opened at GBX 608 ($7.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 631.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 612.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market cap of £281.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,737.14 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 522 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.47).

Porvair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 1,714.29%.

Insider Activity

About Porvair

In other news, insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £1,722,500 ($2,144,279.85). Corporate insiders own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

