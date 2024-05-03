Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Billion Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,128,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

GS stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $430.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,758. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $433.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

