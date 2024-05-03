Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 28,532 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,532 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 95,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 70,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000,000 after acquiring an additional 553,173 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

