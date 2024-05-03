MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $400,079,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.