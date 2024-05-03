Rogco LP Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rogco LP boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,865 shares of company stock worth $14,059,180. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.