Summit Financial LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a market cap of $297.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

