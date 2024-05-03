First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $165.23. The stock had a trading volume of 514,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,492. The company has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.