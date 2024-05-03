Concord Wealth Partners Sells 2,833 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 8,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,071,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,019,000 after buying an additional 552,778 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

